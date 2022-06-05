StockNews.com Downgrades Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) to Buy

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CPSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

CPSI opened at $32.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $486.93 million, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.68. Computer Programs and Systems has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $37.62.

Computer Programs and Systems ( NASDAQ:CPSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.98 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 7.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $32,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,556,469.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $192,335.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,434 shares of company stock valued at $441,084. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management grew its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 15,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,312,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,015,000 after buying an additional 151,267 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

