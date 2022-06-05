StockNews.com Downgrades Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) to Sell

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GRPN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Groupon from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Groupon from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on Groupon to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Groupon from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.60.

Shares of NASDAQ GRPN opened at $14.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.73. Groupon has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $47.55. The stock has a market cap of $446.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The coupon company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.29 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s revenue was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Groupon will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jan Barta bought 82,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,580,925.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,187,500 shares in the company, valued at $22,859,375. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,925,044 shares of company stock valued at $33,421,981. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRPN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 410.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,023,796 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $44,187,000 after purchasing an additional 823,102 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Groupon by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,227 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 13,956 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,105,285 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $25,212,000 after acquiring an additional 385,360 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,161 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $9,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

