StockNews.com Upgrades C3.ai (NYSE:AI) to Sell

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on C3.ai from $18.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on C3.ai from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded C3.ai from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on C3.ai from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.15.

Shares of AI opened at $19.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.91 and a 200 day moving average of $24.53. C3.ai has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $67.98.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.28 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a negative net margin of 75.99%. C3.ai’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,253 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $91,779.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 10,816 shares of company stock valued at $218,278 in the last three months. 52.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 755.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 45.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

