StockNews.com Upgrades Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) to Buy

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Univest Sec assumed coverage on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Euroseas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.
NASDAQ ESEA opened at $33.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. Euroseas has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $39.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.11. The company has a market capitalization of $243.41 million, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESEA. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Euroseas by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 10,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Euroseas by 1,194.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Euroseas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Euroseas by 2,272.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Euroseas by 375.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 7.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Euroseas (Get Rating)
Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 03, 2022, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 10 feeder and 8 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 58,871 twenty-foot equivalent unit (teu).
