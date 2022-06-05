StockNews.com Upgrades Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) to Hold

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

SGMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

SGMO stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.00. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $12.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.63.

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.29 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 156.53% and a negative return on equity of 45.17%. Sangamo Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGMO. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,775,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,290,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,297 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 553.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,303,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,235 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 3,023.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 943,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 913,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 6,897.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 873,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after buying an additional 860,547 shares in the last quarter. 52.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sangamo Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.