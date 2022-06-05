StockNews.com Upgrades Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) to “Hold”

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on SESN. TheStreet raised shares of Sesen Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sesen Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.83.
Shares of NASDAQ SESN opened at $0.57 on Friday. Sesen Bio has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.13 million, a P/E ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.69.
Sesen Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates include Vicineum, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; to treat non-muscle invasive carcinoma in situ of the bladder in patients previously treated with BCG; and for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, as well as VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule-positive solid tumors.
