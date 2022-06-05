StockNews.com Upgrades Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) to “Hold”

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SESN. TheStreet raised shares of Sesen Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sesen Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.83.

Get Sesen Bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SESN opened at $0.57 on Friday. Sesen Bio has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.13 million, a P/E ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.69.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 9,763.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 433.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28,542 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 213.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 24,041 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 45.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sesen Bio by 48.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 14,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Sesen Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates include Vicineum, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; to treat non-muscle invasive carcinoma in situ of the bladder in patients previously treated with BCG; and for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, as well as VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule-positive solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.