StockNews.com Upgrades SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) to “Buy”

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on SpartanNash from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CL King began coverage on SpartanNash in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $35.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.35. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $37.48.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTN. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 4.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 8,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SpartanNash in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SpartanNash in the first quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

