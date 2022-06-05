StockNews.com Upgrades USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) to “Strong-Buy”

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

USDP has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised USD Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered USD Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE:USDP opened at $5.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. USD Partners has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $8.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40.

USD Partners ( NYSE:USDP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $28.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 million. USD Partners had a return on equity of 118.08% and a net margin of 19.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that USD Partners will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in USD Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in USD Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in USD Partners by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in USD Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in USD Partners by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 20,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

About USD Partners (Get Rating)

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

