StockNews.com Upgrades Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) to “Buy”

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on VNDA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of VNDA stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $573.37 million, a P/E ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.08. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $21.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VNDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $60.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 3.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard W. Dugan sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $64,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,611.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,268,000 after buying an additional 179,244 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 22,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 10,322 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,063,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,956,000 after buying an additional 735,865 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 318,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 11,587 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

