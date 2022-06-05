StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 93.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,991 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in StoneCo by 1,850.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in StoneCo by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after acquiring an additional 509,000 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in StoneCo by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 8,338 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in StoneCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STNE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, StoneCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.31.

Shares of STNE stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. StoneCo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $71.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.83.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 30.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.14%. StoneCo’s revenue was up 138.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Profile (Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.