Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.33

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.33 and last traded at $20.57, with a volume of 9346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.10. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of -0.20.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $226.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $27,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,222.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric Levenhagen sold 59,349 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $1,639,812.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,941.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,041,044.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 485.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 2,407.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the period.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.