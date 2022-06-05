SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Trading 2.3% Higher

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) traded up 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.04 and last traded at $7.96. 5,864 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,344,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunOpta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SunOpta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $831.06 million, a PE ratio of -152.60 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.86.

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $240.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.58 million. Analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Largey sold 6,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $48,466.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,474.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after acquiring an additional 186,718 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 49.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 21,042 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 22.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 33.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 90,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 22,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

