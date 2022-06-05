Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.71.

SHO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 1.17. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $13.91.

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 240.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,161,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,219,000 after purchasing an additional 260,271 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,935,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,041,000 after purchasing an additional 616,646 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,289,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 39.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,228,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 5,564,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,553,000 after acquiring an additional 393,120 shares in the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.