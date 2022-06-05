Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 91.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,291 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $5,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 632.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $126.97 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $195.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.86.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.25. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $229.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.27.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

