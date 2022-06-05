TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Price Down 6.2%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.94 and last traded at $3.95. 18,933 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,103,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

A number of analysts have commented on TAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, CICC Research cut TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.34.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.55.

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $541.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.41 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TAL Education Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,457,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909,065 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in TAL Education Group by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 23.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,033,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,778,000 after purchasing an additional 392,064 shares in the last quarter. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

