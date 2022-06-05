Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Tapestry from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Tapestry from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Tapestry in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Tapestry from $53.00 to $39.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Tapestry from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Tapestry stock opened at $34.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.36 and its 200 day moving average is $37.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. Tapestry had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tapestry will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the luxury accessories retailer to buy up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat purchased 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,213,109,000 after purchasing an additional 751,210 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tapestry by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,203,942 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $698,482,000 after purchasing an additional 316,964 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,808,751 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $438,835,000 after acquiring an additional 518,261 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,108,830 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $263,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,284,345 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $214,233,000 after acquiring an additional 329,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

