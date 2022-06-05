Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys New Holdings in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.07% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,429,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,926,000 after purchasing an additional 809,952 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 2,771.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 22,978 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the fourth quarter worth $1,219,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the fourth quarter worth $69,000.

Shares of FFIE stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average is $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $17.48.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric ( NASDAQ:FFIE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts predict that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

