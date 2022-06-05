Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,241.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 209,487 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 11,448 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 716.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,801,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336,137 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 14.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 134,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 16,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 38.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,728,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $1,383,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Pucheu sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $258,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,674.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,125,853 shares of company stock worth $85,640,226 over the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NEX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.75 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.

Shares of NYSE NEX opened at $12.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $12.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.74 and a beta of 2.12.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

