Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 290.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. 57.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on HIMS shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.14.

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $4.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average of $5.07. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $15.55. The company has a market capitalization of $832.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 0.38.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $101.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $45,198.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

