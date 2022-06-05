Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,548,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,351,000 after buying an additional 246,330 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 325,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,773,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,420,000 after buying an additional 351,151 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 125,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 18,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 29,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TECK opened at $43.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.33. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $45.47.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.47%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

