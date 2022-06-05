TELUS (NYSE:TU) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other analysts have also commented on TU. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins upped their target price on TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.86.

Get TELUS alerts:

Shares of TU opened at $25.05 on Friday. TELUS has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TELUS will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in TELUS by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,304,609 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,028,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,783,876 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,791,725 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $674,559,000 after acquiring an additional 113,279 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,930,522 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $617,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,587 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,160,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $494,846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,049,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,185,901 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $475,379,000 after acquiring an additional 755,921 shares in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TELUS (Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.