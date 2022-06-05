Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Trading 2.2% Higher

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $69.04 and last traded at $68.35. 7,164 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,477,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.85.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.80.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.40.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 4.92%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $542,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 22,835 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 140,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,459,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 205.0% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 38,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 26,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.