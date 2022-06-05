The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) to “Buy”

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous target price of $81.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.85% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.50.
NYSE VOYA opened at $66.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.30. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $58.97 and a 12 month high of $74.97.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 45.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at about $33,000.
Voya Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Voya Financial (VOYA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.