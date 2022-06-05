The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) to “Buy”

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous target price of $81.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.50.

NYSE VOYA opened at $66.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.30. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $58.97 and a 12 month high of $74.97.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. Voya Financial had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 45.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

