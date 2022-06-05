The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Marcus by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,255,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Marcus in the third quarter valued at $1,165,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Marcus by 242.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 58,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 41,533 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marcus by 86.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 33,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Marcus by 26.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 394,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 82,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCS opened at $15.54 on Friday. Marcus has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $22.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average of $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $491.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.66.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $132.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.75 million. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marcus will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

