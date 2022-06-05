TheStreet Lowers Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) to C

TheStreet cut shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor to $292.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $409.45.

NYSE:DECK opened at $270.57 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $212.93 and a 1-year high of $451.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.19. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 720 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 676 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

