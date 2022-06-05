TheStreet Lowers The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) to C

TheStreet downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. CL King began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

HAIN stock opened at $25.98 on Thursday. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $24.11 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.64 and its 200-day moving average is $35.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $502.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.57 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 209,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $5,607,578.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,577.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 304.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,986,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 496.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,455,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,691 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $46,607,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,122,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,121,000 after acquiring an additional 897,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $24,514,000. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.