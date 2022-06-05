Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$70.58.

Several equities analysts have commented on TOU shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$62.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$87.25 to C$90.50 in a research note on Friday.

TOU stock opened at C$76.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$29.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$80.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$67.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$53.20. The stock has a market cap of C$25.69 billion and a PE ratio of 12.29.

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.01 by C($1.24). The company had revenue of C$1.10 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 9.3699992 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.42%.

In related news, Senior Officer Drew E. Tumbach sold 11,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total transaction of C$689,313.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,482 shares in the company, valued at C$46,447,594.10. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$48.23 per share, with a total value of C$241,154.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,744,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$421,777,043.77. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 20,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,256.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

