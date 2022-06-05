TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.44.

TAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

TAC opened at $11.52 on Friday. TransAlta has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $10.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.08.

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Rating ) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.36. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a positive return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $580.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently -15.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAC. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in TransAlta in the second quarter worth about $352,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TransAlta by 102.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,592,000 after acquiring an additional 436,031 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 977,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after buying an additional 261,116 shares in the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

