TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.44.

TAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

TAC stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.08. TransAlta has a 52-week low of $9.39 and a 52-week high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14.

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Rating ) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $580.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.65 million. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a positive return on equity of 14.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in TransAlta by 1.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,966,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,494,000 after acquiring an additional 812,221 shares during the period. Marquard & Bahls AG raised its position in TransAlta by 363.3% in the first quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG now owns 11,351,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,606,000 after acquiring an additional 8,901,600 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in TransAlta by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,841,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,100 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in TransAlta by 48.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,750,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,346 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TransAlta by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,664,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,883,000 after acquiring an additional 236,276 shares during the period. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

