TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $28.50, but opened at $27.44. TransMedics Group shares last traded at $27.57, with a volume of 421 shares trading hands.

Specifically, VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $42,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,684.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 48,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $1,452,569.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 350,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,497,592.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,516 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,639. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TMDX shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.29.

The firm has a market cap of $792.67 million, a PE ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.33.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 119.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 148.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,847,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,131,000 after buying an additional 21,724 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 217.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 79.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after buying an additional 15,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

