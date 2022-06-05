TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Stock Position Lifted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.79% of TravelCenters of America worth $5,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in TravelCenters of America by 238.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in TravelCenters of America by 22.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TravelCenters of America by 159.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 74,154 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TravelCenters of America by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 897,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,711,000 after acquiring an additional 20,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TA opened at $38.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.54. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $64.58. The firm has a market cap of $563.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.99.

TravelCenters of America ( NASDAQ:TA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $1.08. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TA. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

