Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Trading Up 3.2%

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.56 and last traded at $23.46. Approximately 1,416 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 902,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.74.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TVTX shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.73.

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.35). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 88.46% and a negative return on equity of 70.33%. The business had revenue of $48.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $33,932.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,119.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $56,444.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 146,919 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,464.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,399 shares of company stock worth $117,501. 4.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

