Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $590.94 Million

Equities research analysts expect Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) to post $590.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $580.44 million to $598.63 million. Trip.com Group posted sales of $628.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full-year sales of $3.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $4.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $6.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Trip.com Group.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $735.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.36 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

TCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,471,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,060,000 after acquiring an additional 157,563 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 115,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 495,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,464,000 after buying an additional 107,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 3,906,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,324,000 after buying an additional 459,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $21.73 on Friday. Trip.com Group has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $39.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average of $24.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of -181.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

