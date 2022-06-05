Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.13.

TCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Macquarie raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. CLSA reduced their target price on Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,175,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,909,000 after buying an additional 1,252,885 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 989,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,413,000 after buying an additional 95,937 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 88,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $21.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of -181.07 and a beta of 0.92. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $39.59.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $735.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.36 million. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trip.com Group (Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.