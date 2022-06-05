Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Holdings Cut by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 21,910 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.05% of Triumph Group worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 128.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Triumph Group during the third quarter worth approximately $317,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TGI opened at $15.35 on Friday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $27.85. The stock has a market cap of $992.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.26, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.99.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $123,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,467.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Triumph Group from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

