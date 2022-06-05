Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Sells $225,021.87 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) SVP Marc Whitten sold 5,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $225,021.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 259,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,633,482.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Marc Whitten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 26th, Marc Whitten sold 6,021 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $229,941.99.

On Monday, May 2nd, Marc Whitten sold 3,433 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $224,998.82.

On Friday, April 1st, Marc Whitten sold 2,283 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.59, for a total value of $225,080.97.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $41.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.28. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.17 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter worth about $28,326,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Unity Software by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Unity Software by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regents of The University of California purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on U. Citigroup began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Unity Software from $160.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.92.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

