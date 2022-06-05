Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 395,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,768 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.23% of Univar Solutions worth $11,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $65,310,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Univar Solutions by 218.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,137,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,250,000 after purchasing an additional 780,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Univar Solutions by 78.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,769,000 after purchasing an additional 698,463 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $13,247,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 774,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,944,000 after acquiring an additional 368,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNVR. Bank of America raised shares of Univar Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $37.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Univar Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 5,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $136,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,089,898. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 2,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.08 per share, for a total transaction of $62,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 145,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,335.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 13,414 shares of company stock valued at $397,017 and sold 150,000 shares valued at $4,801,500. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNVR stock opened at $31.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.95. Univar Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $34.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.70.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.30. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Univar Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

