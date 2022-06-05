Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,424 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 1,239.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.08 per share, for a total transaction of $62,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,335.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $136,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,089,898. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 13,414 shares of company stock worth $397,017 and sold 150,000 shares worth $4,801,500. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions stock opened at $31.58 on Friday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.20.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

UNVR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised Univar Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Univar Solutions from $37.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Univar Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

