Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target Cut to $156.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $156.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.74% from the stock’s current price.

UHS has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $164.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.54.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

UHS stock opened at $121.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $116.23 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.32). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to purchase up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $199,971.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 103,174 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,378,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,363 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 389.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,689 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $208,720,000 after acquiring an additional 40,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,469,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Health Services (Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.