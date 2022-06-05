Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Gap Down to $19.92

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.92, but opened at $19.18. Upwork shares last traded at $18.83, with a volume of 219 shares changing hands.

UPWK has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Upwork from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Upwork from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.64.

The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.53 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $141.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.70 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $28,128.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,977,962. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $56,373.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,787.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,021 shares of company stock worth $961,135. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Upwork by 101.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

