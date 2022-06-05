Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $136.27

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $136.27 and last traded at $133.59, with a volume of 46411 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.62.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VLO. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.64.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.51. The company has a market cap of $55.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.73) EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.33%.

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 8,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

