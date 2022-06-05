Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) by 291.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 170,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.43% of Varex Imaging worth $5,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in Varex Imaging by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Varex Imaging by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Varex Imaging by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 221,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 93,464 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Varex Imaging by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 67,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in Varex Imaging by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter.

Varex Imaging stock opened at $22.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Varex Imaging Co. has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $32.65. The stock has a market cap of $893.11 million, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $214.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Varex Imaging’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

