Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Raised to $232.00 at Citigroup

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Citigroup to $232.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.28.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $187.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.86. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $152.04 and a 12 month high of $343.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.08.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $2,354,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $4,142,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,555.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 10.6% in the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 27,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.0% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,673,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 36.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,102,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $893,932,000 after buying an additional 35,451 shares in the last quarter.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

