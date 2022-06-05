Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Coverage Initiated at Capital One Financial

Investment analysts at Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Capital One Financial‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.50 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.14.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $56.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.03, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.16. Ventas has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $64.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $981,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 767,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,335,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $4,412,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,402 shares of company stock valued at $6,481,975. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ventas by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 20,610 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 4,732.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 794,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,059,000 after acquiring an additional 777,794 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth $421,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Ventas by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

