Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.30

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.30 and last traded at $16.08, with a volume of 110908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.37.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VTNR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.38.

Vertex Energy ( NASDAQ:VTNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $40.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.63 million. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 25.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

