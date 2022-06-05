Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Receives $20.42 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Vertex from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Vertex from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Vertex from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vertex by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex by 712.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vertex in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vertex by 469.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Vertex in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VERX opened at $11.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -563.50, a PEG ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Vertex has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $22.88.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.70% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

