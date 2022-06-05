Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.42.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Vertex from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Vertex from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Vertex from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Vertex alerts:

NASDAQ VERX opened at $11.27 on Friday. Vertex has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $22.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average of $14.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -563.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 0.85.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.70% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Vertex’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,336,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,954,000 after buying an additional 664,495 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,384,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,266,000 after buying an additional 277,200 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,311,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Vertex by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 487,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,526,000 after buying an additional 257,825 shares during the last quarter. 19.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.