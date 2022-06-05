Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.63

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.63 and last traded at $34.43, with a volume of 5340 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VNOM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Viper Energy Partners to $39.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.20. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 255.24%.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 22,593 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $680,501.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 16,496 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $496,034.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,353 shares of company stock valued at $9,331,813 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

