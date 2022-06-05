Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 490,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,375 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.75% of Visteon worth $54,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,396,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Visteon by 958.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 306,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,898,000 after purchasing an additional 277,234 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Visteon by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,813,000 after purchasing an additional 256,689 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Visteon by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,198,000 after purchasing an additional 173,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Visteon by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 400,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,487,000 after purchasing an additional 156,991 shares during the last quarter.

VC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $127.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Visteon from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Visteon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.15.

Shares of VC opened at $110.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.54 and its 200-day moving average is $107.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.08 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Visteon Co. has a 12-month low of $88.82 and a 12-month high of $134.57.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.40 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

