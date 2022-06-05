Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is a medical technology company. It engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing comprising mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea. Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. “

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Vivos Therapeutics to $5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of VVOS opened at $1.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.34. Vivos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $7.09. The company has a market cap of $43.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.79.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Vivos Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vivos Therapeutics by 150.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 27,417 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vivos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vivos Therapeutics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 31,798 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Vivos Therapeutics by 27.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 137,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 29,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vivos Therapeutics by 39.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 424,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 119,705 shares in the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.

